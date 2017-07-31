Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Iliou

Director

“PLAN FOR THE WORST AND HOPE FOR THE BEST” – Unknown

Slave Lake Fires, Fort McMurray Fires, Alberta Floods, are few of the most recent disasters Albertans have had.

Emergency Social Services is an important part of the Smoky River FCSS programming.

If or when a large scale emergency happens in your area or surrounding area, what role will you play?

If you are someone who wants to help your community in these types of situations then becoming a volunteer for Emergency Social Services is exactly what you are looking for.

“BE PREPARED, NOT SCARED” – Canada Red Cross

Emergency Social Services provides for emotional and physical needs of individuals and families affected by an emergency or disaster for up to 72 hours, this is done by setting up a Reception Centre.

Some volunteer positions: Reception Centre Manager, Registration and Inquiry, Security, Greeter, Emergency Clothing, Emergency Food Services, Volunteer Services, Emergency Lodging and Personal Services

Training is provided to ensure that you are ready. Be an important asset to your community if it is ever in need!

“AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION IS WORTH A POUND OF CURE” – Benjamin Franklin

So let’s be ready for it!!! 2017 will see a volunteer drive for positions available for the Emergency Social Services program so that we may replenish our existing base with more people interested in this type volunteering.

Would like to be on our information list for this? Please send an email at srfcss@live.ca and we will ensure you receive the latest information.