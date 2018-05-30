Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Jean Moore-Lemoine

Community Development/

Home Support Coordinator

What is FCSS?

Smoky River FCSS (Family & Community Support Services) has been serving the residents and communities of Smoky River for 51 years in July. But, you can still ask someone who we are or if they know we are here and they will say “No”!



So…what is FCSS? There are more than 200 FCSS (Family & Community Support Service) offices in the province of Alberta. What do they do? Each office is unique to the region they serve. What is needed in Wetaskiwin is not needed in St. Albert. What works in Smoky River may not work in the Big Lakes district.



We were recently quite surprised to learn that Smoky River FCSS is one of only six offices that provided direct services or programs to our communities! What does this mean? It means our Youth Coordinator provides programs and information directly to the youth in our region. The Healthy Youth Relationships, Beautiful Me and Roots of Empathy programs are all organized and presented by our Youth Programmer, Crystal Marschner. In addition, she offers special programs such as the Girls retreat and the Boys retreat.



During the summer, we provide a special Summer Day Camp for youth 6-12 years of age. Again, this program is coordinated and presented by our summer staff.



Our Community Development Coordinator, Jean Lemoine, organizes several community events as well as coordinating the Smoky River Home Support Program. Smoky River FCSS also organizes and promotes the Smoky River Transportation Program with trips to Grande Prairie and Peace River as well as special trips for youth and special “Trips with Jean” to take in events and happenings around the province.



The Director, Lynn Florence, provides information to all our communities, coordinates the Volunteer Income Tax program and assists with other programming where needed. All of the staff in the Smoky River FCSS office offer supportive listening as well as referrals and assistance with forms. Our goal – to assist in enhancing the lifestyles of the communities and people in the Smoky River region. And, equally important – to make you smile! So stop in and see us whenever you can. You are always welcome!