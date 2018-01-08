Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus



Lynn Florence

Director

Donations made a difference this Christmas

With the local stores IGA, Coop and Big Way food drive this Christmas season, we were able to fill up our shelves!!



Smoky River residents who need help with food for themselves or their families can come and apply for Food Bank at our FCSS office in Falher at the Town Office or McLennan Town office on Tuesday.



Our office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Clients can apply for food bank twice every six months.



In the Smoky River region, more than 68 applications were processed for a food hamper in 2017. This means a minimum of 68 people, 30 of whom were youth, needed to access the Food Bank.



It is clear that poverty is not getting better. Poverty takes away a sense of security, denies choice, and limits access to services.



Let’s all do our part to stamp out poverty! Please donate food items to the Food Bank bin in your local grocery store, items like peanut butter, jams, rice, cereals, can of soups, tuna, tomatoes, vegetables, school snacks items, diapers and toiletries are always items needed at the Food Bank.



There are locations for non-perishable food drop off boxes throughout the region; they are the Falher IGA, New Horizon Co-Op and Red Apple in Falher and Big Way Foods in McLennan. Cash donations are also accepted at our Falher FCSS office, where tax receipts would be issued for amounts over $20.



To all of our residents, businesses, organizations and industry that donate, we send out a big thank-you for your big heart and keep in mind there is always someone in need not too far from us.