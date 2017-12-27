Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus



Lynn Florence

Director

The year gone by

Another magnificent year has passed with many new memories and many great new opportunities for this amazing region!



When I began my job here as director, I was amazed at all FCSS has to offer for this region and I am still learning about our programs.



Crystal, our youth programmer, is always busy organizing new activities for the youths on PD days at all our local schools as well as youth trips. Roots of Empathy keeps her busy with four classes a week.



Crystal is also qualified to help parents and youth cope with relationship issues or trying to cope with disabilities trough the Triple P Program.



The Babysitting Course and Home Alone courses have also been offered by Crystal and will offer more in the New Year. She also goes into the schools and presents Beyond the Hurt and Healthy Youth Relationships both programs from the Canadian Red Cross. Crystal also helps parents who are in need of funding for things like sports or help buying school supplies.



Jean has been a busy bee keeping all the seniors busy with her trip and conversation corners and everyone with Ol’ Time Family dances.



If you need any help with subsidies, funding, grants, food bank or government financial programs you can come to the office and we can help you. Diane is always at our office in McLennan every Tuesday to assist anyone or during the week she’s driving the bus to Peace River, Grand Prairie or High Prairie on our regular trips.



Our mandate is to develop locally driven preventative social initiatives to enhance the well-being of individuals, families and communities…….what this means is FCSS can be here for everyone!



Our vision is to build strong communities through positive, caring interaction and mutual respect…….what this means is that FCSS is here for you!



FCSS has been here for many years and we look forward to becoming a regular part of all members in all of the communities and to put our programs into focus for you!



Don’t forget to check us out on Facebook for up to date programming!!!



Have questions feel free to email us at srfcss@live.ca or call (780) 837-2220.