Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus



Lynn Florence

Director

Ol’ Tyme Family Nite

Ol’ Tyme Family Nite began as a program for a venue for all people – all ages, all abilities and all cultures. This program has stood the test of time and Smoky River FCSS celebrated 10 years in January of 2017 and the program continues to fulfill our goals. We were very excited to be presented the achievement award this year at the Family Community and Support Services Alberta Association in November.



The involvement of our residents as well as our visitors from outside the region makes this such an amazing program; our musical volunteers are some of the best in the area and beyond! The Royal Purple is also very instrumental with their volunteers and for the use of the Hall; monetary donations are accepted at the door to assist with the continuation of this amazing program. Should you require a tax receipt, please make your cheque payable to the Town of Falher.



Held at the Elks Hall



in McLennan



We see many people in attendance including several youths from all over the region. The youth are always welcomed with open arms and many received impromptu dancing lessons from the many seniors there.



Ol’ Tyme Family Nite is all about Family! It’s about all generations interacting and learning from each other.



It’s about fun and laughter, about caring and sharing. A place where anyone feels safe and a part of the action, there is no alcohol allowed at the events.



So, if you or your family want some quality fun time, please come out to the Ol’ Tyme Family Nite – held usually on the second and last Friday of each month at the Elks Hall in McLennan.



And, if you sing or play an instrument, you are more than welcome to participate in the music.



Ol’ Tyme Family Nite dance will start back in in 2018 on January 12.