Smoky River Emergency Rescue building officially opens its doors

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Although it threatened to rain, that didn’t stop a large gathering at the new Smoky River Emergency Rescue building in Falher on June 23.

Representives for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, the Town of Falher, and Villages of Donnelly and Girouxville, Smoky River Fire Department, Northern Sunise County Protective Services and the public were there to witness the official opening of the new building.

“This project has been in the works for a number of years and it’s wonderful to see it finally become a reality,” says Reeve Robert Brochu.

He pointed out the Smoky River Fire Department is operated by the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, and contracts its services with the other municipalities, plus the Town of McLennan.

Although no representative for the Town of McLennan was present, the reeve also thanked that municipality for their support of the new building.

The fire hall in Donnelly has a personnel carrier and a rapid attack unit.

The fire hall in McLennan has a full engine and firefighter pumper, as well as a rescue unit.

Brochu also highlighted the equipment that’s housed in the new fire hall.

It consists of a pumper unit, rescue unit, water tender, the wildland unit, utility truck and the fire command truck.

The building is 11,200 square feet in size, has six vehicle bays and two wash bays, a hose tower, training facility, a small gym and firefighter lound, and storage.

“This project was not the result of one person’s dream, but a true joint effort on behalf of many,” says Brochu.

“You can be proud of your community, proud of this facility.”

Other dignitaries also spoke.

Sandy Primeau spoke on behalf of Mayor Donna Buchinski and the Falher council. Mayor Carmen Ewing spoke on behalf of the Village of Donnelly and

Mayor Myrna Lanctot spoke for the Village of Donnelly.

Following the speeches, Fire Chief Marcel Maure presented Kevin Michael Rey with a certificate and a medal for his 12 years of service to the Smoky River Fire Department.

For the finale, Maure, Brochu and the other dignitaries performed a “ribbon cutting” ceremony using an old fire hose and the Jaws of Life.

Lunch was served and tours of the new facility were provided as well.

Look for two videos of the grand opening on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.

Gerrick Graphics of Peace River created all the signs for the new fire hall.

About the Smoky River Fire Department

Smoky River Fire & Rescue provides Fire, Rescue and Medical Co-Response Services to the residents and visitors of the Smoky River Region in northwestern Alberta.