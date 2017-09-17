Smoky River couple receive “Minister’s Seniors Service Award”

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Jean Cote residents, Gerard and Marie Dubois were among three other recipients from the region to be presented with a Minister’s Seniors Service Award at a ceremony held at the Grimshaw drop-in centre, on August 23.

Minister of Seniors and Housing, Lori Sigurdson presented the Dubois’ with a certificate award in recognition of the contributions they make to their community through volunteering.

The other recipients were George Bolkowy and Roy Nystrom both from Grimshaw and Marie Lowen from Hythe.

Along with Minister Lori Sigurdson, Peace River MLA Debbie Jabbour and Town of Grimshaw CAO Brian Allen were present at the occasion with Brian Allen presiding over the ceremonies.

Gerard and Marie Dubois have been volunteering in a number of capacities for many years, such as helping to maintain Jean Cote community hall and the upkeep of their local cemetery and assisting fellow seniors but they are probably best known for volunteering their talents as musicians in many corners of the Peace River Region.

Gerard Dubois plays accordion, Marie the spoons and with Nellie Montpellier, Hubert Girard and Gerry Maure together they play as the Goodtimers, performing at the Villa Beausejour in Falher, Stone Brook in Grimshaw, Heritage Towers and Sutherland Place in the Town of Peace River and also as long time contributors at the FCSS organized Ol’ Tyme Family Nite in McLennan.

They also entertain at Christmas shows and Anniversaries.

Both Minister Lori Sigurdson and MLA Debbie Jabbour emphasized the huge contributions seniors make to their communities and Sigurdson also underlined the importance of ensuring that they continue their “long, vital lives,” living within their communities.

“We would like to thank everyone who nominated us,” says Marie Dubois, “because it is quite an honour to be nominated by your peers in this way.”