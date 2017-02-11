Squirts team hosts tournament, takes first place

The Smoky River Minor Hockey Association’s squirts team, the Pirates, hosted a tournament with three other teams on January 28. The other teams that participated were the High Prairie Little Regals, the Peace River Broncos and the Nampa Wolves. The Pirates played against the Wolves in the championship game and won by a score of 12-7. The Pirates are pictured above with their prize. The Little Regals played against the Broncos in the consolation game. The Little Regals won by a score of 10-5 and they too received a prize. Look for action photos of the tournament on the Smoky River Express’ website, at smokyriverexpress.com. Also, check the Express’ Facebook page for other hockey action.