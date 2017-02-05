Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Crystal Marschner

Youth Programmer

Smoky River FCSS

As we begin our 2017 FCSS year we are very excited to be offering many programs and events that are catered to our youth of the Smoky River Region, they are our future!!!!

As the family and youth program coordinator, I have the privilege of planning exciting esteem building/mentoring trips and events for the youth of this region. For the month of January, there was a full day youth trip booked to attend a glass making class in Berwyn then the field house in Grimshaw to take part in some esteem building and fun games with the youth. It’s normally not something for the youth in our region to experience, which in turns assists them in appreciating where they live while having the ability to try new things. For the glass blowing trip, the youth were encouraged to design the project to what they wanted it to look like. Encouraging the use of their imagination while working together with the other youth to dream up many ideas for the result.

In February, we are taking the youth over to our neighboring community, High Prairie for the youth trip. We will venture out to the local Greenhouse to make a planter and learn about various types of plants. Then we will attend a POUND class put on by the town of High Prairie, and then swimming for the youth. What is a POUND class you many ask? The pound class is a new and innovative way to involve the youth in being active. It incorporates weighted drumsticks and loud music making in a workout for youth 8 years old and older. I am truly excited to see this class in person and see the youth experience something new.

March will be busy planning for the first every Smoky River FCSS Spring Break youth program. This program will be for youth 6-12 years old and will be held March 20-23 at the Providence school in McLennan. Each day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., consisting of exciting esteem building activities for the youth who attend. More information will become available as I get things sorted out. Keep your eyes peeled in the Smoky Express Newspaper in February for an ad that will be coming out soon!

Along with the Spring Break youth program the youth trip for March will take place on the 24th and it will be a day of skiing at the little smoky ski hill. The youth will have an introduction to skiing class to start the day and then they will be able to ski the rest of the day while engaging in esteem building and mentoring projects and socially interacting with the youth from all over the region.

Another exciting initiative that I am bringing to the area is the free little libraries in the communities that do not have a library. We are currently looking for donations for this, but it is a great way to encourage reading for our families. The idea is there would be a secured box placed in the community and it is the community’s responsibility to go and fill the box with books as well as take new ones. For more information on this project or if you would like to donate, please give me a call at the FCSS office.

Many of these amazing programs are required to be registered and paid for in advance by obtaining a registration form for the program needed; these are available at the FCSS office in McLennan on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at the FCSS office in Falher, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both offices closed at lunch. Subsidy is also available.

The transportation provided for these trips is due to the generosity of our five funding municipalities, the Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130, the Towns of Falher and Mclennan as well as the Villages of Donnelly and Girouxville.

I am always looking for new and interesting things to do in this area for the youth, so if anyone has any ideas I am more than willing to hear them.

As well, any parent out there wants to keep posted as to what I am planning next please call the office (780) 837-2220, or please send me an email to youthsrfcss@live.com and I will add you to my email list.