Express Staff

The public is invited to the Guy community hall on April 1 for a spring barbecue and social.

Supper will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $15 for a hamburger dinner, and $25 for a steak dinner.

A social gathering will follow later in the evening.

For more information, please call Simone at (780) 837-0286.