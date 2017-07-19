Spray park vandalized during Honey Festival

RCMP

News release

On June 18, 2017, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a complaint of mischief in the Town of Falher, Alberta.

The RCMP attended the Falher community water park. Investigation found that several metal signs were broken, trash cans were tossed and the outhouse was flipped over. The incident happened around 3 a.m.

The RCMP is looking for any information regarding that mischief and would also like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to their nearest RCMP detachment or police agency.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the McLennan RCMP Detachment at (780) 324-3086 or call your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions.