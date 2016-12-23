The spirit of Christmas at Ecole Routhier’s English concert

Families and the general public were treated to some very enjoyable, even funny performances at Ecole Routhier on Dec. 14.

The school held its English Christmas concert that evening. Principal Diane Benoit offered insights into what guests could expect from the evening.

“Who doesn’t love Christmas?” asked Benoit.

“A day of celebration, being with one’s family, exchanging gifts, giving to other, ugly sweaters, decorating the tree, Christmas music, cards, the smell of apples and cinnamon, nutcrackers, amazing food, and the list could go on and on./

“But Tonight is all for you, prepared especially for you by…Little elves, along with their teachers who have been working hard over the past month to light up your night tonight. In the words of the Grinch … ‘Maybe Christmas’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store… maybe Christmas perhaps… means a little bit more!’

This gift prepared for you is that of the true meaning of Christmas.

It is the gift of childhood joy that spreads the spirit of Christmas throughout the room and warms the hearts of all.

“So Sit back and enjoy what will certainly be a treasured memory as it unrolls tonight through the magic of your children as they perform.”

She offered the same presentation for the French concert the previous evening.

One of the memorable performances was a group of Grade 6 students who offered ‘The Little Man’ skit. This group had their “hands” and “feet” going in different directions and beats to songs like ‘The Macarena’.

Other classes also performed, including the Grade 1’s for ‘The Santa Claus Rock’.