You can find the spirit of Christmas, even in July… ho ho ho ho!

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

FCSS Christmas in July BBQ took place on the Co-op parking lot in Falher from 4pm to 7pm, Tuesday July 25.

The aptly named BBQ event is to raise funds for the Christmas voucher program, which assists families and individuals during the holiday season.

Over 100 people attended the BBQ, enjoying hamburgers, hot- dogs, pop and live music provided by the Goodtimers, comprised of Gerry and Marie Dubois, Nellie Mont- pellier, Gerry Maure and Hubert Girard.

All proceeds raised go to Christmas Voucher Program 2017, which last year assisted 211 people in the region, up from 171 in 2015.

FCSS Community Development Coordinator and event organizer. Jean Moore-Lemoine, points out that the Christmas vouchers are for food only and are valid at three local venues.

“Times are tough and those receiving the vouchers for food purchases are always very thankful for the generosity of their neighbours,” says Moore-Lemoine.