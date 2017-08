Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Smoky River Mud Bogs were held at the Smoky River Ag Society grounds by Donnelly during the August long weekend of Aug. 5-7.

Here are several photos of the action from Aug. 5.

Look for a story and photos about the event in the Aug. 16 edition of the Smoky River Express. Also, look for several videos of the action on the Express’ Facebook page.