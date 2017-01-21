Smoky River Minor Hockey weekend action for Jan. 7-8

The Smoky River Pee Wees played against the Peace River Mustangs in the FRRC on Jan. 8. The Mustangs won the game by a score of 7-1.

There was plenty of weekend action for hockey parents and the public on the weekend of Jan. 7-8, as six teams for the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association hit the ice in Falher and McLennan.

Here are the results of those games:

The Smoky River and High Prairie Squirts teams played at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on Jan. 7. The High Prairie team won the game 16-9.
The Smoky River Novice Black team played against the Valleyview Icebergs at the FRRC on Jan. 7. The Novice Black team won the game 7-3.
Pictured above, the Smoky River Minor Hockey Bantams celebrate their second goal against the High Level North Stars. Logan Yaremko scored unassisted. But the North Stars went on to win the game, played in the FRRC on Jan. 8, by a score of 6-3.
The Smoky River Novice White and Fairview Crushers played at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan on Jan. 7. The Crushers won the game 11-3.
The Smoky River Minor Hockey Midgets had a strong lead during their game against the Peace River B Mustangs on Jan. 7. However, the Mustangs came from behind to end the game in a 7-7 tie.