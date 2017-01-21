Smoky River Minor Hockey weekend action for Jan. 7-8

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

There was plenty of weekend action for hockey parents and the public on the weekend of Jan. 7-8, as six teams for the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association hit the ice in Falher and McLennan.

Here are the results of those games:

. Smoky River Minor Hockey Squirts, 9; High Prairie Squirts, 16; played at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on Jan. 7.

. Smoky River Minor Hockey Novice White, 3; Fairview Crushers, 11; played at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan on Jan. 7.

. Smoky River Minor Hockey Novice Black, 7; Valleyview Icebergs, 3; played at the FRRC on Jan. 7.

. Smoky River Minor Hockey Midgets, 7; Peace River B Mustangs, 7; played at the FRRC on Jan. 7.

. Smoky River Minor Hockey Pee Wees, 1; Peace River Mustangs, 7; played at the FRRC on Jan. 8.

. Smoky River Minor Hockey Bantams, 3; High Level North Stars, 6; played at the FRRC on Jan. 8.