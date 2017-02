Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Smoky River Minor Hockey Pee Wees played against the Manning Comets last weekend.

They hosted the Comets on Saturday for the start of a two-game, total goal series.

The Comets were ahead by a score of 5-2 at the end of that game. The next day, the home team travelled to Manning and they lost, with the final score being 10-4 for the Comets.

Look for a couple of photos and a caption about these games in the Feb. 22 edition of the Smoky River Express.