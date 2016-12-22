Smoky River Minor Hockey Association holds AGM

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Smoky River Minor Hockey Association held their annual general meeting at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on Dec. 12.

Dan Aubin read the minutes of the 2015 AGM, which were then approved.

Aubin also highlighted the 2015/16 financial report, whcih was also approved.

The board of directors was approved as well:

. Squirts: Deb Lemay.

. Novice Black: Kelsie Fournier.

. Novice White: Deb Lemay.

. Atoms: Chantal L’abbe.

. Pee wee: Jacquie Melnyk.

. Bantams: Denise Maisonneuve.

. Midgets: Sherry Limoges.

As one of the last pieces of business, several bylaws were repealed and new ones approved.

Aubin will give his president’s report at a later date.

For more information about the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association, go on their Facebook page.

The game schedule is found on that page.

The Smoky River Express will provide a standings space in the paper at a later date.