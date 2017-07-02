Smoky River Manatees swim meet results for Fairview

Submitted by

Thirteen swimmers from the Smoky River Manatees attended the Fairview Olympians’ Invitational Swim Meet on June 10.

The swimmers attending were Annick and Zac Aubin, Cole Bremont, Kacie Labrecque, Blake and Brooke Lambert, Alix and Mia Maisonneuve, Oceane and Antoine Simon, and Adrian, Henco and Anya Smit.

The swimmers had an awesome meet, achieving 33 personal bests and new times. They amassed nine third place finishes, 10 second place finishes and one first place finish, bringing the team’s total points up to 247.

Antoine Simon placed first in the Boys aged 11 & 12 100-metre Breast stroke.

The next meet the team was to attend was the Grande Prairie Aquarians Meet on June 20.