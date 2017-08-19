Smoky River Manatees hold fun meet

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

It was a hot day on Aug. 10, which was perfect for the Smoky River Manatees to hold their fun meet at the Falher Regional Pool.

The swimmers competed against each other individually and against their parents. They had a pizza party at the end of the meet.

Two swimmers brought home medals from recent meets.

Oceane Simon brought home a bronze medal from the High Prairie meet on July 22, for overall in the 7-8 year old category. Simon also brought home a silver medal from Peace River on July 29, in the same category.

Henco Smit brought home a bronze medal from the High Prairie meet, for the boys 9-10 year old category.

Regionals were held at the Eastlink Centre in Grande Prairie this past weekend. Fourteen Manatees participated in that meet. Those who were successful in that event will go to provincials in Edmonton next weekend.

Look for a story about the end of the season in a future edition, including the season results for all the swimmers. That story will also feature an interview with coaches Natasha Smit and Charlize Bremont, concerning their thoughts about the season overall.