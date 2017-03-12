Smoky River Gymnastics Club holds fun meet to end the season

Members of the Smoky River Gymnastics Club held their fun meet at Ecole Routhier on March 11.

All groups performed, including the boys’ group. Each participant was scored on their performance as they rotated through the activities.

Included here are a few photos of children participating. Look for a story about the fun meet in the March 22 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, look for a couple of videos of girls performing their dance routines,

Danielle St. Laurent performs her dance routine.

on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.

Sarah Gordon makes her jump on the spring board as coach Samantha Russett supervises.
Nathaniel Reid performs on the parallel bars as coach Val Towpich supervises.
Jordan Bedard takes her turn on the uneven bars.
Isabelle Nicolet-Thibault performs her dance routine.
Eli Dubrule performs his routine as coach Val Towpich supervises.
Coach Val Towpich works with her grandson, Kayle Towpich.

