Smoky River Gymnastics Club holds fun meet to end the season

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Members of the Smoky River Gymnastics Club held their fun meet at Ecole Routhier on March 11.

All groups performed, including the boys’ group. Each participant was scored on their performance as they rotated through the activities.

Included here are a few photos of children participating. Look for a story about the fun meet in the March 22 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, look for a couple of videos of girls performing their dance routines,

on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.