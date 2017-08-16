Smoky River FCSS holds community barbecue

Mac Olsen

The Honey Capital Park in Falher was a busy place in the evening of Aug. 9, as Smoky River Family Community and Support Services held a barbecue for the public.

Lynn Florence, the new director, says it’s a thank-you to the clients, volunteers and those who have participated in their programs.

Hamburgers and hot dogs were served. Phil Dube and Raymond Rey performed for the event, with Jean Moore-Lemoine joining in occasionally to sing with them.

For children, Hillary Reid offered face painting and Elizabeth Bohnke provided glittering tattoos. The weather was warm and many children played in the Richardson Pioneer Spray Park, too.

Attendees were also encouraged to complete a survey. They were provided with papers to answer two questions.

The first question was, “Because of this event, I am more connected to my community.”

The second question was, “Because of this event, FCSS has helped me feel a sense of belonging.”

Attendees had choices from ‘No, not all’ to ‘Yes, it has helped a great deal’ to mark their answers for both questions.