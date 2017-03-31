We are the champions!!! Smoky River Atom team brings home provincial banner

Submitted by

Chantal L’Abbe

The Smoky River Atoms attended the Atom D Provincials held in Delburne March 16-19.

Fourteen boys had an experience of a lifetime.

Knowing that their family and community was behind them 100 per cent and with your support, love, and encouragement this team achieved something amazing! They did you proud!

Not just by winning but they carried themselves as gentlemen, won the support of teams they beat on their way to the final, and showed the province of Alberta that Smoky River is the best of the best in every way.

Thank you!

Summary

Their first game was played Friday versus Irvine, and was a loss for the Pirates of 4-5. Game 2, also played on Friday, versus Irma was a win of 9-4. Game 3, played Saturday against Foremost, was a win 9-5.

This win brought the boys to the Semi-Finals on Sunday against Elk Point.

This game was a nail biter and went into sudden-death overtime.

The Pirates won 6-5, bringing them into the final game for the provincial banner.

The final game was against Clive, where the boys won with a score of 6-4. As a result, they brought home the gold medal and provincial championship banner of Atom D for Smoky River!