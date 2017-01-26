Smitten hair & beauty is located in Girouxville, all clients including children are welcome

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Natasha Smit is in the hairstyling business and appeals to all clientele, including men and children.

Owner of Smitten hair & beauty at #4 4904-50th Street in Girouxville, Smit has been in business since March 2016. She took over the business from Anne Bonnamour.

Smit has a background in cosmetology and she enjoys hairstyling.

“I like to make people feel good about themselves,” says Smit. “Hairstyling transforms clients. It’s very personal, especially for women. You’re in their comfort zone.”

Smit moved with her family to the region in August 2014. She worked with Doris Doyle at her salon in Falher for a year, then decided to run her own business in Girouxville.

Besides hairstyling for men, women and children, Smit also does facial waxing and makeup services.

Smit studied hairstyling in her home country of South Africa and had a salon there for seven years.

She also lived in Australia and New Zealand before coming to Canada, although she wasn’t involved in the hairstyling business in either of those countries.

Outside of the hairstyling business, Smit is the head coach of the Smoky River Manatees Swim Club, a position she’s held for the last two years.

Smit works from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. She accepts appointments as well as walk-ins. For more information, please call (587) 647-0401.