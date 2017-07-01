Slave Lake team wins Angler’s Cup

Katrina Owens

Spotlight

Seventy teams of fishermen and fisherwomen rolled into Slave Lake on June 16th for the annual Canadian Tire Anglers Cup.

Weather conditions weren’t all that bad but the wind on the Saturday (June 17th) made for an early finish.

The aim of the two-long long competition was to reel in the heaviest weight overall and the Slave Lake couple Tracey Crain and Ken Carpenter did just that.

The duo took home $30,000 in total winnings along with the 2017 first place title after wrapping up the weekend with a weight of 30.4.

“It’s always great to win!” says Carpenter. “You’re fishing against some of the top teams in Alberta and Saskatchewan.”

Second place winners Marlin Hovrisko and Jeff Koch came close with a total weight of 30.1 pounds. Third place went to Brian Dobson and Brandon Benson with a weight of 29.9 and coming in fourth was Clinton Paly and Clinton Dukewich with 29.26. Fifth place was awarded to Chris Kindraka and Kevin Schafer (the 2016 1st place winners) with a total weight 29.06.

The Slave Lake Firefighter Society received a whopping $15,000 from the weekend and the Slave Lake Curling Club was given $4,000.

Slave Lake Angler’s Cup – Top 10

Captain, First Mate Day 1 Day 1 Day 1 Day 1 Day 2 Day 2 Day 2 Day 2 GRAND

Fish 1 Fish 2 Fish 3 Fish 4 TOTAL Fish 1 Fish 2 Fish 3 Fish 4 TOTAL TOTAL

1. Ken Carpenter, Tracey Crain 4.06 3.84 0.00 7.28 15.18 3.44 4.44 0.00 7.34 15.22 30.40

2. Marlin Hoviskri, Jeff Koch 3.60 3.62 3.78 3.34 14.34 3.32 4.02 3.44 4.98 15.76 30.10

3. Brian Dobson, Brandon Benson 0.00 7.18 0.00 7.06 14.24 4.22 3.34 0.00 8.10 15.66 29.90

4. Clinton Paly, Clinton Dukewich 4.58 3.74 0.00 6.42 14.74 0.00 6.66 0.00 7.86 14.52 29.26

5. Kevin Schafer, Chris Kindraka 3.22 4.58 2.76 2.88 13.44 3.78 3.50 3.80 4.54 15.62 29.06

6. Jeremy Manning, Dylan Filewich 3.48 3.96 3.60 3.50 14.54 3.84 3.80 3.50 3.22 14.36 28.90

7. Patrick McCormack, Phillip Major 4.20 3.26 3.94 2.94 14.34 4.42 3.34 0.00 5.86 13.62 27.96

8. Tim White, Greg Fisher 0.00 6.74 0.00 6.88 13.62 4.46 3.30 0.00 6.38 14.14 27.76

9. David Shmyr Jr., Dana Shmyr 0.00 7.06 0.00 7.00 14.06 0.00 6.80 0.00 6.90 13.70 27.76

10. Joe MacDougall, Wade Burnett 0.00 6.94 4.20 3.30 14.44 0.00 6.84 0.00 6.34 13.18 27.62