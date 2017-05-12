Slave Lake RCMP issue warning after series of overdoses

RCMP

News release

Slave Lake, Alberta – RCMP in Slave Lake are issuing a warning after three suspected opioid overdoses in the past 4 days.

On Tuesday, May 9 2017 police and EMS responded to a complaint of a person in respiratory distress. EMS administered naloxone to the patient and were able to revive them.

On May 11, 2017 EMS and RCMP responded to two more calls of a similar nature. Police responded to residence in Slave Lake where a 37 year old male had been discovered deceased. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death but investigators are concerned that there could be more dangerous substances in the community. Later in the same afternoon, police along with EMS responded to a second incident where naloxone was again administered and the patient regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.

“Our primary concern and our number one priority is always public safety,” says Slave Lake RCMP Sgt. Marlene Brown. “These recent cases have raised concern for us that there may be something very dangerous circulating in our community. I want to urge anyone that might choose to take opioids such as fentanyl to please rethink that choice”.

