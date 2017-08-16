Slave Lake RCMP charge two with second degree murder

RCMP

News release

Slave Lake, Alberta – Slave Lake RCMP and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have charged two people with second degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Robar* whose body was recovered from the Lesser Slave Lake River on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Warren Kyle Warren* (34) of Slave Lake and Jessica Melinda Davis* (27) of Spruce Grove have both been charged with second degree murder and indignity to human remains. They are scheduled to appear in court in Slave Lake today.

The RCMP will not be providing additional details concerning this investigation given that the matter is now before the court. However, should new information warrant disclosure to the public, it will be done by way of an updated media release.