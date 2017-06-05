Slave Lake RCMP charge man for aggravated assault

RCMP

News release

Slave Lake, Alberta – On May 30, 2017 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Slave Lake RCMP responded to a complaint of two people fighting outside a residence in Slave Lake. A male was located inside the residence and arrested without incident.

Two victims, one male and female who were not at the residence at the time of the arrest were later found with various serious but non-life threatening injuries. Further investigation revealed that there was two separate altercation’s at the residence and the first altercation was not initially reported to police.

Vernon Wayne Laboucan, a 29-year-old from High Prairie has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a weapon (X2)

Assault causing bodily harm (X2)

He was remanded into custody and will appear in Slave Lake Provincial Court on June 7, 2017.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime please contact the Slave Lake RCMP 780-849-3999. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.