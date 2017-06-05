Slave Lake RCMP and RCMP MCU – North charge man with second degree murder

RCMP

Smith, Alberta – On Friday, June 2, 2017, RCMP arrested Randy Potskin** (27) of Smith, Alberta with second degree murder as part of its investigation into the death of Chantelle Hole** (25) who was found deceased in a rural residence near Smith on April 29, 2017.

Randy Potskin was charged and remanded into custody. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Provincial Court in Slave Lake via CCTV.

The family of Chantelle Hole has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be made available.

Background:

May 2, 2017

Slave Lake RCMP and RCMP MCU – North investigate woman’s murder

Smith, Alberta – On the afternoon of Saturday, April 29, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment responded to a 911 call in which the caller said that they had found a deceased woman in a rural residence near Smith, Alberta.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police located the deceased woman inside the house and were able to identify her as Chantelle Hole* (25); a resident of the house.

Members of the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) assumed carriage of the file. They are being assisted in their investigation into Chantelle Hole’s murder by the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section (FIS), as well as by members of the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment.

An autopsy was conducted today at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton in which the manner of the 25-year-old woman’s death was determined to be homicide.

The hamlet of Smith is located approximately 214 km north of Edmonton or approximately 73 km east of Slave Lake, Alberta.

Investigators do not believe that this was a random incident and are interested in speaking with anyone who may have observed any unusual activity in or around Smith, Alberta on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Anyone who may have information about this matter is asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment at 780-849-3045.

