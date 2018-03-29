Slave Lake RCMP lays charges after a string of commercial thefts

RCMP

News release

Slave Lake, Alberta – “Crime reduction is a shared responsibility. Through collaboration with our community partners, local businesses and employees we were able to identify crime trends and link similar incidents,” says Staff Sergeant John Spaans, Slave Lake RCMP Detachment Commander.



“The diligence of the public certainly helped in the identification and apprehension of repeat offenders.”



Beginning in September 2017 businesses within the Town of Slave Lake were targeted by a small group of individuals who coordinated thefts from several stores.



Over the course of several weeks, the Slave Lake RCMP identified and arrested three individuals who have since been charged with various offences including theft under $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.



One of the individuals, a 23-year-old Slave Lake male, was arrested and charged with 13 Criminal Code offences on March 16, 2018. The suspect was released from custody following a judicial hearing on March 17, 2018. Shortly after his release from custody it is alleged that this individual committed a further break and enter at a local dental clinic.



On March 21, 2018 the suspect was arrested again and has since been remanded into custody with an additional two Criminal Code charges. He will be appearing in Slave Lake Provincial Court on April 4, 2018.