The Situation Room – $10.5 million payout to Khadr appalling, should not be allowed

Mac Olsen

Financial compensation and official government apologies should not be granted to those who aid and abet acts of terrorism, nor should they have the protection of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Earlier this month, the federal government announced that it would pay Omar Khadr $10.5 million in compensation and offer him an official apology.

In 2001, as an al-Quada member in Afghanistan Omar Khadr who was then 15 years old, committed a terrorist act by killing Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer, a U.S. Army medic with a grenade. for his imprisonment in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited a violation of Khadr’s Charter rights as justification of the compensation and apology. Khadr spent 10 years for the age of 16 to 26 as a prisoner in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“When the government violates any Canadian’s Charter rights, we all end up paying for it,” said Trudeau during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 8.

How can the Prime Minister justify these actions for someone who committed an act of terrorism? His judgment and logic are absolutely appalling, as is the compensation to Khadr.

Those who commit acts of terrorism should have no legal protections or be allowed to profit from their crimes.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms should have a provision that excludes acts of terrorism, thereby nullifying any claims of “injustice.”

Moreover, there is a difference between a child soldier and a terrorist. Khadr did not commit the murder against the American Army medic as a child soldier. He did it as a terrorist and there should be no excuse, justification or standing afforded to him.

It’s all very well to provide rehabilitation to child soldiers in Third World countries, because of the manipulation and indoctrination they receive from the likes of warlords and totalitarian governments.

But when it comes to terrorism and terrorist groups, the nature of their crimes is such that they have no regard for civilized conduct and they are based on extremist hatred of others.

As children or adults, there should be no “rehabilitation” provision offered to them because of the heinous nature of their crimes.

Concerning Khadr’s compensation, I liken this to convicted criminals profiting from their acts. If you check crimesofviolence.on.ca, it notes that five provinces – Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Saskatchewan – regulate that convicted offenders of designated crimes are prohibited from profiting from the recounting of their crimes. However, they are not banned from recounting them.

There should be a law on the books – and an iron clad, air tight constitutional amendment – preventing terrorists from profiting from their heinous acts. Khadr should not be allowed to profit from his heinous act. Nor is he owed an apology. Ever.

Christopher Speer’s widow and another soldier injured in the incident sought an injunction against Khadr’s payout. But on July 13, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba rejected their challenge.