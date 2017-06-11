Shelly Dubois and C.Alice and the entertainers for the 25th annual Honey Festival in Falher during June 16-18

Shelly Dubois performs Friday June 16, 9:30 PM

From Peace River, Alberta, at the tender age of thirteen, Shelly was performing in her first band throughout the Peace Country for weddings, corporate functions, rodeos, etc. and continued to do so for the rest of her teenage and young adult years.

She is now a seasoned entertainer having performed on small intimate stages as far away as Nashville to some of Canada’s biggest country music festivals such as Merritt Mountain Music Festival, Calgary Stampede and Sunfest Country Music Festival.

C.Alice performs June 17 at 9 p.m.

C.Alice is an unabashedly proud cover band, playing great classic and modern rock tunes that create the foundation for an awesome party every time. Through its members, C.Alice brings many years of touring in numerous cities from literally around the world to form the ultimate “Classic Rock” experience.

From intimate gatherings all the way through to the festival stage, C.Alice delivers a ton of energy at every show.

The members of C.Alice know how to rock, and ROCK HARD!