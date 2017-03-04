She Devils tournament held at the Guy/Donnelly Sportex

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Guy/Donnelly Sportex was a busy place on the weekend of February 17-19, as the annual She Devils tournament was held.

“It’s more of a tradition than anything else,” says organizer Pauline Therriault. “But it’s also a family reunion and it’s our 25th annual event.”

Four co-ed teams and five men’s teams participated in their respective divisions. The championship games were played in the afternoon of February 19. In the co-ed championship game, the Cougar/Slayers team played against You, Me and Those Other Guys. The Cougars/Slayers team won by a score of 3-1.

In the men’s division championship game, the Blue Hawk Hydraulics faced the Simhabs. The Hydraulics won the game by a score of 8-5.