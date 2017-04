Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRIverExprs

The fourth and final Seniors Fun Day for the year was held at the Golden Age Club in McLennan on March 30.

The crib tournament and snooker pool events were held there, while carpet bowling was held just down the street at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Here are some photos of the carpet bowling tournament, including the winning teams. Look for the rest of the photos in the April 5 edition of the Smoky River Express.