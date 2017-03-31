Seniors Fun Day held at Club Etoile

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
All roads led to the Club Etoile in Girouxville on March 16, for the third of four Seniors Fun Days.
Ninety-seven people participated in the event, pleasing organizer Cecile Brulotte.
“It’s way above what we expected,” says Brulotte. “We’re very happy with the turnout.”
The activities went fine and a hot lunch was served, she adds.
The activities consisted of a crib tournament, carpet bowling and snooker pool.
The last Seniors Fun Day will be held at the Golden Age Club in McLennan March 30.