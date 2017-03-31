Seniors Fun Day held at Club Etoile

· by ·
Pictured above is the first place team in carpet bowling – Cecile Lambert, Renee Simard, Florence Lamarch and Roger Lambert.

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
@SmokyRiverExprs
All roads led to the Club Etoile in Girouxville on March 16, for the third of four Seniors Fun Days.

Ninety-seven people participated in the event, pleasing organizer Cecile Brulotte.

“It’s way above what we expected,” says Brulotte. “We’re very happy with the turnout.”

The activities went fine and a hot lunch was served, she adds.

The activities consisted of a crib tournament, carpet bowling and snooker pool.

The last Seniors Fun Day will be held at the Golden Age Club in McLennan March 30.

Pictured above is the second place team in carpet bowling – Dennis Hawthorne, Cecile Dickner, Pierrette L’Abbe and Paul Dubrule.
the winning teams for the crib tournament – Roland Ouellette and Gertrude Rivard (first place); Helene Couillard and Roland Couillard (not shown) (second place); and Jacques Laflamme and Richard Ouellette (not shown) (third place).
the winners of the snooker pool tournament. From left are Raymond Briand (first), Gerry Gervais (second) and Marcel Trudeau (third).
the third place carpet bowling team – Lilliane Chailler, Huguette Lapointe and Gerald Lapointe. Not shown is Lucille Lapointe.

Share this post