Seniors Fun Day held at Club Etoile

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

All roads led to the Club Etoile in Girouxville on March 16, for the third of four Seniors Fun Days.

Ninety-seven people participated in the event, pleasing organizer Cecile Brulotte.

“It’s way above what we expected,” says Brulotte. “We’re very happy with the turnout.”

The activities went fine and a hot lunch was served, she adds.

The activities consisted of a crib tournament, carpet bowling and snooker pool.

The last Seniors Fun Day will be held at the Golden Age Club in McLennan March 30.