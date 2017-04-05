Photos of Seniors Fun Day crib tournament winners in McLennan April 5, 2017 · by Admin2015 · Pictured above are the second place winners of the crib tournament, Mary Kehler and Jerry Lambers. Pictured above are the first place winners in the crib tournament, Louise Roy, left, and Lucille Leclerc. Look for photos of the carpet bowling winners on the Express’ website at smokyriverexpress.com. The carpet bowling tournament was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, down the street from the Golden Age Club in McLennan. Also of note, there were two players for the snooker pool tournament, which was also held at the Golden Age Club. The winners were Charles Mackell (first) and Hector Dubrule (second). The third place winners, U.B. Turcotte and France Duquette. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email