Seniors enjoy lunch, brain teasers at Conversation Corner in Donnelly

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

A meal of shepherd’s pie, dessert and a few brain teasers made for an enjoyable lunch at the Club des Pionniers in Donnelly.

The Smoky River Family and Community Support Services held Conversation Corner for seniors at the club at lunch time on Sept. 22.

“The idea is to keep them mentally and physically well,” says Jean Moore-Lemoine, the Community Development Coordinator for Smoky River FCSS.

“It’s a way to let people know what FCSS is, while mingling and having fun.”

Following lunch, Moore-Lemoine tested their knowledge with brain teasers, consisting of trivia about national and international figures and events.

For more information about Conversation Corner, contact Moore-Lemoine at the FCSS office, at (780) 837-2220, and go to their Facebook for up to date information about coming events.

Fill the Van and

Barbecue Fundraiser

Farm Credit Canada is hosting their Fill the Van and Barbecue Fundraiser for the regional food bank.

It will be held in the Falher IGA parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. The most needed items are: powdered or canned milk, canned meats, fish, peanut butter, canned goods (beans, stews), jams, canned fruit, fruit juices, flour, whole grain cereals, infant formula, baby food, powdered potatoes and toiletries.

For more information, please call Tanya Yaremko at the FCC office at (780) 837-2333 or the FCSS office at (780) 837-2220.

Smoky River FCSS

50th anniversary

celebration

Smoky River FCSS is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017. The public is invited to a celebration, which will be held at the Club Alouette in Falher, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The event will be shared with past directors and staff from FCSS and also the Friends of Smoky River Transportation Program.

For more information, contact Smoky River FCSS at (780) 837-2220.