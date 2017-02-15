Security deposit now required for residential access construction

Mac Olsen

During their meeting on February 8, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved a policy requiring a security deposit for residential access construction.

People who want to build houses in the M.D. where new roads are required, must pay a 20 per cent security deposit (to a maximum of $50,000) to the M.D. This does not guarantee that the road will be building immediately, just raise its priority.

The deposit will be returned upon completion of the residential construction. The dwelling must be a new house, it cannot be a mobile home, that is built on the property.

Cattle squeeze replacement

Council agreed to purchase a new cattle squeeze from UFA Farm and Ranch Supply in Falher, in the amount of $8,319.

Council also agreed to provide a donation of $1,000 to the Peace Regional Fire Chiefs Association, for the 2017 Northern Heat Conference in Peace River. They also agreed to pay $1,155 to the Farm Safety Centre, to provide their education program to students at schools in the M.D.

Powerline Project D54898

Council approved ATCO Electric’s project, which will replace multiple powerlines throughout the M.D.

Heavy equipment purchases

Council approved the purchase of a 2017 CASE 5905N loader backhoe from Rocky Mountain Equipment in Grande Prairie, in the amount of $161,150.

A 2017 Kenworth heavy duty tractor unit for $160,115, from Greatwest Kenworth in Clairmont, was approved.

Two 2017 Arne Super-B trailer units for $102,892, from Summit Trailers in Edmonton, were approved.

Council also approved the purchase of a Ram 2500 pickup from Big Lakes Dodge in High Prairie for $41,642; and the purchase of a Ford F-350 pickup from Revolution Ford in High Prairie for $42,202.

Director of Operations report

Kevin Cymbaluk, the director of operations, noted that market and arterial roads within the M.D. will receive more gravel per kilometer than other roads, due to their geometry and traffic use.