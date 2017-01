RCMP

Peace River, AB – On January 8th, 2017, RCMP members from Peace Regional RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Police Dog Services executed a Search Warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in an apartment suite located in the Southend of Peace River. Police located and seized 388 grams of Cannabis Marihuana. A 23 year old Peace River male will be facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana.