Search Warrant Results in Arrest

RCMP

News release

RCMP have made arrests after a search warrant was executed at a NW residence on January 31, 2017. Slave Lake RCMP, with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service entered the residence and located prohibited firearms, stolen electronics, as well as other stolen property. Two people were arrested at the time. 39 year old Ricky Loyie, and 32 year old Jacquelline Esquash both of Slave Lake, face numerous charges, including six counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of prohibited weapon(s), possession of prohibited firearm(s), and other related offences. Both are set to appear in Slave Lake Provincial Court later this month.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate. If you have any information on this crime or any other crime contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). You can also contact Crime Stoppers on the web at www.tipsubmit,com.http://www.tipsubmit.com. You do not need to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.