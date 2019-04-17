“The One Called Jesus,” sculpture exhibit comes to McLennan Easter Monday



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

A sculpture collection titled “The One Called Jesus,” that depicts different moments in the life of Christ will be on exhibit in McLennan on April 22 and 23.



The collection, created by Quebec artist Maurice Gaudreault is curated by Sister of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin member, Sister Thérèse Turcotte.



The sculptor, Maurice Gaudreault, began creating “The One Called Jesus,” collection to “thank God for a good life.”



Gaudreault returned to the Catholic faith after being diagnosed with leukemia in 1996.



The 50-piece collection was his final project, which he completed by 1997.



During his life, Gaudreault, who was born in 1932, created approximately 1,148 works during his lifetime. He passed away in 2000 at the age of 67.



The 50-piece mobile exhibit is on a five-year tour of Alberta, having visited St. Albert, St. Paul and Stony Plain last year.



The exhibit, which travels and is displayed in a tractor-trailer, will set up in Ecole Providence parking lot and will be open to the public on Easter Monday and available to the students on Tuesday April 23, when they return to school after Easter break.



Curator Sister Therese, travels with the exhibition and describes the works as a “true story,” saying that through the clay sculptures that Jesus is still speaking to us.



Gaudreault’s overall style and subject matter derive from his experiences working as a logger, farming and as a dairy inspector for the Department of Agriculture for ten years.



His works depict working people in settings that also have the facet of storytelling and he brought that same storytelling aspect to the works in “The One Called Jesus.”