“Science in Motion” brings science to École Héritage with two days of activities and presentations



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Science in Motion (SIM) is a TELUS World of Science School Program in Edmonton, which brings science presentations to schools that address students from kindergarten to senior high.



Science in Motion visits schools outside a 100 km radius of Edmonton and invites schools and communities within a hundred km to visit their facility in the city.



Adopting Alberta science curriculum as its guide, SIM uses experiments, demonstrations and engages students from K in first hand activities, to make science accessible, fun and easy to comprehend.



On October 16 and 17, the Science in Motion team visited École Héritage offering students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, demonstrations from cryogenics, (observing the behaviour of materials at extremely low temperatures,) to teaching the dynamics of hot and cold and the principles of physics through the process of making a rollercoaster.



The principles of science can be deceptively simple but these activities and demonstrations are a very efficient way to teach those principals and how they are applied in a varied and complex physical world.



When kids learned about hot and cold they also explore the more complex means animals and humans use to stay warm and prepare for cold weather.



Having junior high students build a roller coaster helps illustrate the three laws of motion, the force of gravity and friction, and the conservation of gravitational potential energy to kinetic energy or motion, as they apply to roller coaster.



The outreach Coordinator for Science in Motion presentations at the Ecole Heritage was Barbara Kubica who engaged the students in a number of demonstrations and activities.



Kubica studied at the renowned Hanze University of Applied Sciences in the Dutch city of Groningen and is also affiliated with the University of Calgary.