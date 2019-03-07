School bus safety under study

Richard Froese

For The Express

Bus safety in the Smoky River region will come under study.



At its monthly meeting Feb. 20, the board of High Prairie School Division discussed a local concern, says a news release from HPSD dated Feb. 26.



“The board decided to wait for results from an independent analysis on the division’s current process of highway pickups before making any recommendations,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.



Trustees responded to a delegation from Alexandra Brochu for the École Routhier School and Georges P. Vanier School Joint School Council.



Trustees approved a request for $3,000 from the Peace Regional Science Fair.



In the past, HPSD students have competed in both the regional and national science fair.



The upcoming regional science fair is on March 15-16 in Peace River.



Trustees discussed plans for a potential byelection in High Prairie to fill the vacancy when board chair Tammy Henkel resigns in April.



“Changes to the Local Authorities Election Act include that once the byelection is called, nomination papers must be available for candidates,” HPSD communications officer Kyle Nichols says.



The nomination process can start only after a seat is vacant.



Both the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County have declined to operate the election.



Henkel submitted her letter of resignation at the December board meeting for the spring of 2019.



She says her resignation will occur April 28, 2019.



The board also welcomed Steven Adams as the new trustee for Slave Lake at the meeting Feb. 20.



He won a byelection on Feb. 4 for a vacancy after local trustee Joy McGregor resigned.