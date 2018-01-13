Saying goodbye to 2017 – September



September 6, 2017 –



It’s Nashville Nite in Falher!!



Couples danced the night away at the Centre Chevaliers in Falher on Aug. 26, with Country & Western songs filling the ambience.



It was Nashville Nite and Leon Roy and his informal band from Barrhead were the featured entertainment.



The duo of Barb Belke and Doreen Busby had their own sets, singing ‘Making Believe’, ‘C’est La Vie’ and Credence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Bad Moon Rising’ among others.



Some young performers got into the act, too. Sisters Annie and Ellie Roy sang Elvis Presley’s ‘You Aint’ Nothing But a Hound Dog’. Annie also performed some solo songs.



September 13, 2017 –



The season ends with a splash at FABuLAS fundraiser in Honey Capital Park



The Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society (FABuLAS) held an end of season fundraising event at Honey Capital Splash Park in Falher on September 5 from 3pm to 6pm.



The “Last Chance to Splash“ event provided an opportunity for families and children to use the park before it shuts down for the season.



It was also a chance to purchase a variety of baked goods, prepared and donated by FABuLaS board members and people in the community.



The proceeds from the bake sale went to FABuLAS for the continuing development of Honey Captial Park.



“Any funds we raise will go to continued projects in the park,” says FABuLAS president Selena Sliger.



“The toddler area needs some sod, we need equipment such as swings and climbing equipment for the older children and we are planning to put in a walkway similar to the existing walkways, so there will another entrance from the Recreation Centre parking lot to the park.”



September 20, 2017 –



Victory Life Church “Church in the Park” a great event for kids and the entire community



Although the day was sunny it was certainly too windy to set up inflatables outdoors in College Field, so McLennan Victory Life Church held their annual Church in the Park event at the H.W. Fish Arena again this year.



The Sunday, September 10 community event was apparently just as much fun for the kids with plenty of room indoors and no restriction of movement when playing on variety of bouncy castle type inflatables.



Victory Life “Church in the Park” began with prayer service at 10.30am and the inflatables, opened to people of all ages from noon until 5pm.



Following service with live music played by Victory Life Church members, the fun began with children running from one type of installation to another such as Excalibur Castle, Pirate Ship, a racing inflatable called Double Rush and an Animal Kingdom inflatable for the very small kids.



September 27, 2017 –



Former Smoky River resident wins prestigious award for 1938 Chevrolet hotrod at Grove Cruise Show and Shine



Roger Cote grew up on a farm in Whitemud Creek where he lived until he graduated from high school in Falher.



Following graduation, he moved around the province working in such places as Grande Prairie and Red Earth and owned a home in Donnelly for fourteen years before moving to Spruce Grove approximately 20 years ago.



Although Cote has lived outside the area for some time, he still affiliates himself with the region and likes to keep up with local news.



“I have a subscription to the Smoky River Express ever since I graduated from high school, just to keep up on the news that I miss,” says Cote.



Of course, Roger Cote has been making news of his own recently, winning the Mayor’s Choice Award for his 1938 Chevrolet, Master Deluxe hotrod at the Grove Cruise Show and Shine car show on August 19th.



The Grove Cruise Show and Shine is the second largest car show in northern Alberta after the St. Albert’s “Hot August Night” that had 900 cars this year in which Cote also participated.



“I was extremely overwhelmed and couldn’t believe my ears when, standing in the crowd with the other attendees, I heard my name called by Spruce Grove Mayor Stuart Houston for his choice of the best car,” says Cote. “I never expected to win the grand prize of a 41″ tall trophy with such small odds out of 300 cars.”