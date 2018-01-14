Saying goodbye to 2017 – November

November 1, 2017 –



Smoky River FCSS celebrates 50 years of service to the region



The well-wishers and congratulations were present for Smoky River Family and Community Support Services’ special night in Falher.



Smoky River FCSS is celebrating 50 years of service to the region this year and the organization marked the occasion with a dinner and silent auction at the Club Alouette in the evening of Oct. 20.



Jean Moore-Lemoine, the Community Development Coordinator, was pleased with the turnout and noted the proceeds from the event will go to the Smoky River Transportation Program.



“The communites have been supporting this program out of their own budgets for 12 years,” says Moore-Lemoine. “That’s why we do the fundraising. We’re blessed to have communities that care enough to provide this program.”



Current Director Lynn Florence welcomed everyone to the event and she highlighted the dignitaries and former staff of Smoky River FCSS, as well as the current board, and the council representatives from their respective communities. Former staff members Annette Erickson (1985 – 1995) and Brigette Bergeron (1997-2008) were in attendance, as was former Director Gerry Nicolet (1973-1980).



Nicolet offered his thoughts about running the organization back in his day. He also congratulated the present board of directors and all the councils for supporting Smoky River FCSS.



Georgia Dubois, the previous director, and NDP MLA Marg McCuaig-Boyd were also present and they offered their thoughts as well.



Later in the evening, Moore-Lemoine offered her thoughts about what the Smoky River Transportation Program offers to the users.



November 8, 2017 –



Vision Credit Union presents a cheque for $1,000 to Grandma’s Den



The staff at Vision Credit Union have demonstrated their community service and raised money for Grandma’s Den. On Oct. 30, branch manager Helene Chalifoux and the staff presented a cheque for $1,000 to Carol L’Abbe, the director of Grandma’s Den in Falher.



“It was our was of giving back to the community,” says Chalifoux.



L’Abbe gratefully acknowledges the donation.



“We definitely appreciate the donation,” says L’Abbe. “We’ll definitely be able to put it to good use.”



Vision Credit Union held a lunch in the branch on Oct. 19, as part of Credit Union Day.



The staff served a beef-on-a-bun lunch to approximately 150 people. They raised $500 and their head office matched it, to provide $1,000 to Grandma’s Den.



November 15, 2017 –



Guy Parish Bazaar annual turkey and tourtière supper draws support from throughout the region



Guy Parish Bazaar, an annual, turkey and tourtière supper fundraiser, took place at the Guy Community Centre, Sunday November 5.



“The planning happens in early September: buying turkeys locally and we buy about 355lbs of pork for the pies,” says Guy Parish Council member Robert Maisonneuve, who took on the role of MC for the evening.



As the date draws near, a considerable amount of work and coordination goes into preparing for the actual event with work beginning a few days before and of course, numerous volunteers are on hand the day of the event.



“Twenty-five to thirty volunteers work on the Sunday but we start preparing things on the Friday. Everybody has their own job to do so it’s basically the same person does the same thing every year,” Maisonneuve points out and adds, “it goes pretty smooth because we have some excellent people. For a small community our volunteers are fantastic, they put a lot into it.”



The money raised from the parish bazaar goes towards general revenue to run the church: pay gas, power, water, the upkeep of the church and wages for our parish priest.



November 22, 2017 –



To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high



Following a rendition of “The Last Post” at the beginning of the McLennan Remembrance Day ceremony, Royal Canadian Legion President, Dave Champion called for two minutes of silence.



“During those two minutes of silence, we will remember our fallen comrades and those who have passed away since we last gathered together,” Champion encouraged those in attendance, and following the observance of silence he read a passage from the poem “For the Fallen.”



They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:



Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.



At the going down of the sun and in the morning



We will remember them.



Dave Champion also took the opportunity to remind everyone that the number of veterans is declining, bringing to mind that we had lost another this year, referring to Charles Gagnon who passed away in July at ninety-one years the age.



“But I am happy to say that we have in our presence as usual a veteran of the Second World War, Paul-Emile Maisonneuve,” says Champion.



November 29, 2017 –



Girouxville Enhancement Committee offers a “Winter Blaze” of comedy, music and great food



Over two hundred people attended “Winter Blaze” at Girouxville Community Hall, a fundraising event put on by Girouxville Enhancement Committee.



The event included a prime rib supper catered by Sam and staff from Esquire Hotel in Girouxville. It also featured comedians Scott Porteous and Will Hannigan and husband and wife musical duo “The Calverts.”