Saying goodbye to 2017 – July

July 5, 2017 –



Smoky River Emergency Rescue building officially opens its doors



Although it threatened to rain, that didn’t stop a large gathering at the new Smoky River Emergency Rescue building in Falher on June 23.



Representives for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, the Town of Falher, and Villages of Donnelly and Girouxville, Smoky River Fire Department, Northern Sunise County Protective Services and the public were there to witness the official opening of the new building.



“This project has been in the works for a number of years and it’s wonderful to see it finally become a reality,” says Reeve Robert Brochu.



He pointed out the Smoky River Fire Department is operated by the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, and contracts its services with the other municipalities, plus the Town of McLennan.



July 12, 2017 –



McLennan’s Canada Day 150th anniversary celebration a great community event



McLennan’s Canada 150 celebration organized by Kimiwan Birdwalk, McLennan Railway Museum, Royal Purple and McLennan Home Hardware offered good food and refreshments and a full schedule of events beginning with the flag raising ceremony at 11am.



Constable Allan Paterson and Constable Guy Girard-Lallemand dressed in formal RCMP regalia participated in the flag raising ceremony with Megan McNeil accompanying on trumpet.



McLennan member of Council, Garry Fisher was the MC for the day’s celebrations and he began by thanking everyone who participated in organizing the event, including McLennan Home Hardware who shared their 25th anniversary by donating the prizes for the scavenger hunt, providing helium balloons and the Pink Panther photo booth.



Youth aspires to be writer with first novel, ‘The Dreamscape’



Noah White has ventured into the art of novel writing and produced his first novel, ‘The Dreamscape’.



The story is about a girl who falls into a coma – and thereby into a dream state – and must bear witness to how it is affecting her family.



“She’s a bystander and can’t really control what’s happening,” says White. “She has to see what fate brings her.”



During Grade 12, White participated in the National Novel Writing Month, which was held in November.



He had to write 50,000 words in a month for submission.



From January onward, White revised it several times using websites like Pronoun.com and CreateSpace.com in the process.



The final product was a 148-page novel in hard copy format, although he is also selling it in e-book format on Amazon.ca and chapters.indigo.ca.



July 19, 2017 –



Major paving and upgrading project in progress at “Highway 2 Gas Bar” parking lot in McLennan



A large paving and upgrading project got underway on July 5 at the parking lot of McLennan Home Hardware, Lakeview Foods and Highway 2 Gas Bar.



Bruce Brulotte, proprietor of Home Hardware and Highway 2 Gas Bar, and owner of the Highway 2 -Centre Street property, anticipates that if the weather cooperates the project will be completed by August 3.



The laying of pipe across Centre Street called for the closure of the street from Highway 2 to 2nd Avenue N.W for two days and with a brief closure when it comes time to repave the dug up section this should be the only road closure related to the project.



July 26, 2017 –



FCSS Youth Summer Program offers interesting and fun activities



FCSS, 6-week Summer Youth Program began on July 4 and runs until August 17.



“Normally we do seven weeks, but this year we took one week out at the beginning of August and instead of doing the weeklong camp, we are doing three individual day trips for 10 to 16 year olds,” says Melanie Blanchette the summer youth program coordinator who oversees the weekly camp with program assistant Kristen Tardif.



“I thought I’d try something different this year because some parents were asking what is there for their older kids to do because the weekly camp only goes to 12 years old.”



The Monday to Thursday weekly camp, which is for children ages 6 to 12 rotates each week between Falher and McLennan for the first 4 weeks with the final two weeks held in Donnelly and Girouxville respectively.