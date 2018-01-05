Saying goodbye to 2017 – January

January 4, 2017 –



RCMP investigates theft in Donnelly



On Nov. 13, 2016, the McLennan RCMP Detachment responded to a theft complaint from a vehicle in the Village of Donnelly.



A pair of Windriver snow boots, a black Dakota winter parka size 3XL, a Blackberry phone charger, a machete, a road side emergency kit (red, white and black ‘Meg Energy’) and an iPhone 6 were stolen.



January 11, 2017 –



Falher Curling Club to host annual men’s and ladies bonspiel



The Falher curling club will be hosting their annual men’s and ladies bonspiel January 13- 15.



The theme for this year is “Worlds.” The theme will allow teams to register as a country of their choice and on Saturday night different beers and wines from around the world will be available to sample.



January 18, 2017 –



Construction of new regional fire hall is nearing completion



Smoky River Fire and Rescue should be able to move into the new regional fire hall in the near future. Located just to the west of Rocky Mountain Equipment in Falher, construction of the new fire hall has been going on since the summer of 2016.



New choir program begins at Ecole Providence



Ecole Providence began preliminary classes for its new choir program on January 11.



The instructor for the new program is Elizabeth Lyle, who has 27 years teaching with the board and plays piano, violin, cello, and last year taught recorder to Providence students.



All students are to participate in the program divided into different groups: ECL and grade 1, Grade 2, Grades 3/4 and Grades 5/6.



January 25, 2017 –



Routhier Wellness Week promotes healthy lifestyle



The High Prairie School Division holds a wellness week at different schools within the division at different times.



Last week, from January 16 to 20, Routhier celebrated the week with a wide variety of activities that motivate and create awareness in kids about the value of pursuing a healthy lifestyle in all facets across the spectrum: physical exercise, emotional and mental wellbeing, good nutrition and a considerate, safe school environment.



While each school might have slightly different creative, fun ways to celebrate the week, the primary objective is to make the kids mindful of an holistic approach to good health, recognizing that good physical health is a vital factor in having of good emotional and mental wellbeing also.



Throughout the week Routhier students were given the hallway challenge: Walk like a Giant, Hop like a Bunny, Quiet as a Mouse.



Rachel Dubrule, a fulltime wellness coach with the High Prairie School Division who works at Vanier and Routhier coordinates



the Wellness Week events.



“For this wellness week I’m doing the ‘justdance,’ and I have created a game where we implement food groups, The food groups game is an active game where the kids will learn about different food groups and how to make a healthy plate,” says Dubrule.



“Another activity we are doing is WITS, which teaches students how to combat bullying.”



The WITS Program was established at the University of Victoria to offer violence prevention programs to children and youth.