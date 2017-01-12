Saying goodbye to 2016 – September

September 6, 2016 – Grand opening held for the new ‘Red Apple’ store in Falher

After several months of renovations, ‘Red Apple’ has taken the place of ‘The Bargain! Shop’ in Falher.

A grand opening was held Aug. 27, with staff and senior representatives of the chain in attendance. A ribbon cutting was held prior to the doors being opened, which included Deputy Mayor Sandy Primeau in attendance.

Primeau is pleased with the opening of ‘Red Apple’.

“It’s nice to see the store supporting the community and reinvesting in the people,” says Primeau.

“It’s bright, cheerful and well laid out. It’s a fresh look for the community too.”

Bernie O’Ray, the district manager for ‘Red Apple’ and ‘The Bargain! Shop’ in Mississauga, Ontario, notes that big brands and big savings are key to their marketing in small communities.

Michael Fitzpatrick, the vice-president of logistics for ‘Red Apple’ and ‘The Bargain! Shop’, adds that smaller communities are their focus.

“We’re a small town Canada store,” says Fitzpatrick. “We like to invest in our communities.”

The renovation process took six weeks to complete. It included new flooring, signs, fixtures and lighting.

September 14, 2016 – Georges P. Vanier students welcomed back to school with breakfast and awards ceremony

The first week of school for students at Georges P. Vanier can always be hectic and disorienting, but teachers and staff do their best to make them feel welcome.

To that end, the students were treated to a breakfast and an awards ceremony on Sept. 1. Teachers and staff prepared and served sausages and pancakes for their and their families in the senior high gym.

The academic awards ceremony followed, with principal Bob Owens welcoming everyone.

“We’re celebrating the success of our students from the previous year,” says Owens.

September 21, 2016 – None of the fun was lost having Church in the Park held indoors

The weather proved too cold and inclement on Sunday, September 11, for McLennan Victory Life Church to hold its Church in the Park event at College Field as scheduled.

However, the event lost none of its luster or momentum when moved indoors to the H.W. Fish Arena, which provided ample room to set up the five large, bouncy castle type inflatables.

Following service with live music played by Victory Life Church members, the fun began with children running from one type of inflatable to another.

There was a theme to each inflatable with one designed as an army tank, another as a science castle, a pirate ship and a racing installation called Double Rush.

There was also a smaller farm themed inflatable for younger kids.

After prayers, lunch was also available with hamburgers, hotdogs, and a variety of snack foods. There was also coffee and refreshments available.

Apart from a minimal cost for lunch items, the event was free.

The annual Church in the Park event is a fun, generous way for the McLennan, Victory Life Church and its members to get together with the community at large.

The weather may be more reliable if the event happened in August but Victory Life Church chose to hold it in mid-September because families are back from vacation and the entire community has a chance to participate.

The event, which ran 2 hours longer this year wrapping up at 6pm, was also made possible by local sponsors and assistance from the Town of Falher and the Town of McLennan.

September 28, 2016 – McLennan Terry Fox Run still going the distance

The circuit changed slightly for this year’s McLennan Terry Fox Run with the event starting out from the rear parking lot at Ecole Providence instead of the former location at Kimiwan Lake Birdwalk.

The event took place September 18 at 1pm with 25 participants braving cold, wet weather to raise $445 for cancer research.

This is the 26 anniversary of Terry Fox’ Marathon of Hope, continuing the remarkable legacy of Terry Fox who died of cancer June 28, 1981, at the age of 22.

His Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research has inspired millions around the world to take part in the annual Terry Fox Run since its establishment in 1981. The charitable, international event has raised over $650-million for cancer research.

Unlike many other charitable events, the Terry Fox Run has no corporate sponsorship and as Terry Fox himself stipulated it is a non-competitive event.

The annual run has no associated merchandising such as T-shirts, water bottles or hats.

Terry Fox wanted no fanfare or distractions from the original objective of creating cancer awareness and raising money for research.

In McLennan and elsewhere, people could chose to complete the assigned circuit, which usually varies from 5 to 15km any way they wish; run, walk, bike ride etc. The McLennan itinerary was a 10km entirely paved circuit.

Fitness Centre grand opening generates positive response

The McLennan Fitness Centre, held an open house to mark the official open of the facility on September 18.

Approximately 50 people came through the Centre and all expressed an enthusiastic response to the first class setup that has been gradually developing since the centre began operating last fall.

New equipment is being acquired regularly with some of the most recent acquisitions being a stepper machine, dual exercise bike and rowing machine and a leg press and leg extension apparatus.