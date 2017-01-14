Saying goodbye to 2016 – November

November 2, 2016 – FCSS Day Art Show and silent auction a great event and a great success

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and Friends of Smoky River Transportation Society held the FCSS Day Art Show at Club Alouette in Falher, October 20.

Approximately 80 people attended the event that began at 5.30pm and included an adjudicated art show, silent auction and a lasagna supper with Cesar salad, garlic toast and desert provided by FCSS, which was served at 6.30pm.

“We were really pleased with the amount of money raised as this was the first event of this kind that we organized,” says Jean Moore-Lemoine, community development coordinator for FCSS. “The artwork was donated mostly by local artists and the quality of the work is impressive.”

The community also contributed to that success, with Club Alouette donating the use of the hall and Nellie Montpellier providing music for the evening.

Diane Dentinger volunteered to serve bar, Carol Parker volunteered for the entire day and with assistance from other volunteers took care of much of the day’s logistics.

The money raised from the Art Show’s silent auction goes towards Smoky River Community Transportation Service.

In operation for approximately ten years and administered by FCSS, the community transportation service is available to both young and old, with all residents of the MD being encouraged to avail of the service.

This community transportation service is especially valuable to seniors and those with mobility problems in enabling them to access centralized medical services that are often a two-hour drive from the region.

Smoky River is the only region in the province with a community owned transportation program that is recognized by Alberta Motor Association and Alberta Transportation.

November 9, 2016 – Ecole Heritage goes all out with a wide variety of Halloween activities

Whether they dressed as comic book super hero characters, ninjas or fairies, the students at Ecole Heritage in Falher had plenty of fun for their Halloween activities in the afternoon of October 31.

Students in Grades K-6 were put in mixed groups and they rotated through various activities. These included musical chairs and Halloween bowling.

The older students supervised them and got them involved in the activities in the classrooms.

There were relay activities in the gym, which included climbing ladders and riding bouncing balls.

There was also a colouring contest that Samuel Velie and Joel Beaudoin judged.

November 16, 2016 – Long-time Tangent resident, Cécile Sylvestre, celebrates her 100th Birthday at Manoir du Lac

Surrounded by 5 generations of family, from siblings to great-great grandchildren, Cécile Sylvestre celebrated her 100th birthday at Manoir du Lac in McLennan on Saturday November 6.

Seated at the table decorated with birthday greetings, behind a cake boldly inscribed with the number 100th, the guest of honour looked strong for her years and was evidently happy in the company of her large attentive family.

Cécile Sylvestre, whose maiden name is Boivin, travelled to the Peace Region from Lac St. Jean, Quebec around 1927, when her parents came west to homestead in Eaglesham. One of seventeen children, Cécile met her husband Donat in 1935; they married in 1937 and built a home in Tangent where they farmed and raised their children.

She lived in Tangent until she became unwell and moved to Falher as a resident at Villa Beausejour where she remained while she was still relatively independent. When unable to look after herself and needing care she moved to Manoir du Lac.

Of course, longevity is in the family. Cécile’s mother was born in 1897 and died in 2000 at the age of 104 having lived in three centuries.

Cécile’s granddaughter Lynne gave a brief speech, talking about the things most important to Cécile, beginning with family and her religious faith.Lynne also spoke about Cécile’s creativity in sewing, cooking and macramé and of Cécile love of singing and music, how she liked fishing, blueberry picking and camping, always surrounded by her family.

At the time of his passing in 1992, Donat and Cécile had been married for 51 years. Cécile has 12 children, 37 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

November 23, 2016 – At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them

“This is the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, 2016, ninety-eight years after the armistice that ended the First World War,” said McLennan Legion President, David Champion, at the opening of this year’s Remembrance Day Ceremonies.

“It was the war to end all wars supposedly but we know that didn’t work out very well, so we have to remember our veterans.”

Following a rendition of the National Anthem, Deacon Reg Bouchard introduced the benediction prayer saying:

“As we pray this morning please pray in a fashion to which you praise the Lord for there is no special way to adore and to pray to the Lord for peace and to honour those who suffered and died during wars and conflicts.”

Deacon Bouchard then asked those present to recite the refrain “God give peace,” after each intercession and then began the prayer:

Let us pray for all who suffer as a result of conflict and ask that God may give us peace for the service men and women who have died in the violence of war. Each one remembered and known to God:

At the end of the benediction prayer, Megan McNeil played the Last Post succeeded by two minutes of silence.

“During the two minutes of silence,” David Champion addressed the crowd, “we will remember our fallen comrades and those who passed away since we last gathered here, in our case locally, Donald Fish, who served many years in the Air force and was also a pillar of the community and particularly the Legion.”

Prior to introducing the guest speakers Mr. Champion read from the poem ‘For the Fallen,’ written by Robert Laurence Binyon commemorating those lost in the First World War:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

Guest speaker Francis Lessard, talked about next year being, along with Canada’s 150 Anniversary also the centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. He pointed out that Canada’s role in that battle proved a seminal event in forging Canada’s identity and its sense of stature as a nation.

November 30, 2016 – Donnelly Recreation Society holds AGM

Members of the Donnelly Recreation Society held their annual general meeting at the municipal office on Nov. 22.

Among other things, President Pauline Therriault highlighted the Family Day event that took place at the Park Regalo in February.

She said the weather was quite cool, but they still had a decent turnout for tobogganing and skating.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate were served, and wagon rides were provided around the community.

The board tried to do some recruiting over the past year.

“We polled the community using Facebook to see what everyone would be interested in, for upgrades to the park,” says Therriault.

“There seems to be some decent interest in a pumptrack system.”

The Community Facility Enhancement Program grant has been prepared with that in mind, she says, adding the application will be sent out to meet the Dec. 15 deadline.

Therriault’s report was approved and entered into the record. The board also approved the minutes for the AGM held on Nov. 23, 2015.

Next, Rita Therriault read the treasurer/auditor report, which was also approved.

The board election was one of the last items dealt with. The executive for 2017 consists of:

. President Pauline Therriault.

. Vice-president Heather Servant.

. Secretary Lise Poirier.

Rita Therriault was appointed to the position of treasurer/auditor.

The directors consist of Cindy Chapados, Wendy Garant and Jeanine Labrecque.

Celebration marking Philippa O’Mahony’s 30 years with Peace Library System

On Tuesday afternoon, November 22, an unsuspecting Philippa O’Mahony arrived at the McLennan Library to a surprise celebration marking her 30 years representing the Town of McLennan on the Peace Library Systems Board of Directors.

Mayor of McLennan, Jason Doris gave a presentation thanking O’Mahony for her service to the community.

McLennan Librarian, Maureen Fisher presented O’Mahony with a certificate and flowers in appreciation of O”Mahony’s 30 years of representing the interests of McLennan Library on the Peace Library System Board.

Philippa O’Mahony is also Chair of the McLennan Library Board,

Jackie Hockey, Chair, of the Falher Regional Inter-municipal Library Board also sent her congratulations on behalf of the Board and Falher Library Staff.