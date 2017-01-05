Saying goodbye to 2016 – March

March 2, 2016 – Georges P. Vanier 13 years of striking up the band

The 13th annual Georges P. Vanier’s Strike up the Band dinner, performance and silent auction on Sunday February 21 was once again a perfectly organized, elegant event.

Possessing the ineffable quality of all successful events and performances, that of having the sum equal the parts and making the complex appear effortless and relaxed with just enough formality to give it the sense of occasion it deserves.

Along with being a talented, versatile and collaborative ensemble, the band students also brought good spirits and social grace to keeping the show rolling on the floor, contributing on all levels to the success of the event.

The G. P. Vanier senior high band began the evening with West Ridge Overture, by composer James Barnes.

The junior high band performed Crystal Moon composed by Larry Clarke and a piece entitled Canto.

The senior high band concluded the evening with a rousing rendition of Whale Warriors by contemporary US composer Brian Balmages.

March 9, 2016 – LAHF Troupe celebrates 10 years with ‘A Stiff on Moonshine Hill’ production

The Local Actors Having Fun Troupe held their first performance of the year at the Jean Cote community hall on Feb. 27 and the audience laughed away at their hillbilly antics.

This year marks 10 years for LAHF Troupe and their production is entitled ‘A Stiff on Moonshine Hill’. It’s in the murder mystery dinner theatre format as in previous years. The audience gets to vote for whom they think committed the murder.

The central theme of the story is the murder of Skeeter, played by Aidan Charest. Skeeter is supposed to get married to Boss Hogg’s daughter.

But Skeeter is found dead by a couple of his friends and they do everything they can to make it appear as if he’s still alive. That includes taking him fishing.

Boss Hogg is doing some scheming of his own, smuggling in some Mexicans to work cheaply for him.

Other hillbillies have their own schemes that they try to carry out.

March 16, 2016 – Raising the Francophone-Albertan Flag marks the beginning of Les Rendez-Vous de la Francophonie

The eight Franco-Albertan flag-raising ceremony took place at Centre Chevaliers in Falher on Friday, March 6. The event coincides with the beginning of Les Rendez-Vous de la Francophonie (RVF) a Francophone celebration that takes place across Canada during the month of March.

With the support of The French Canadian Association of Alberta (ACFA), communities throughout Alberta are encouraged to organize activities and celebrate their local Francophone culture during the RVF.

Approximately 25 regions and numerous French and French immersion schools across the province participate in RVF.

L’école Héritage held an opening ceremony in the school gym just prior to the students and teachers filing down to the Centre Chevalier for the flag raising ceremony, which is held each year on the first Friday in March.

March 23, 2016 – Circus on Ice a charming exhibition of local figure skating

The Twilight Figure Skating Club, Carnival 2016 was held at W. H. Fish Arena on Sunday March 15. The Carnival normally takes place in Donnelly Arena but due to ice plant problems, the event moved to the McLennan venue.

“Things at the W.H. Fish Arena in McLennan went really well, the people there were so accommodating,” says Twilight president Cindy Chapados.

Approximately 350 people attended the by donation fundraiser, that also raised funds through a 50/50 draw, raffle tickets, and the sale of popcorn and cotton candy.

“It was a very successful fundraising event, we raised a lot of money for the club,” says Chapados.

Established for close to 40 years, Twilight has held its annual Carnival for over 25 years and after a brief hiatus, the event resumed last year and has evidently regained its full momentum.

The 2016 Skating Carnival entitled ‘Circus on Ice’ presented skaters in colourful costumes with a circus motif such as clowns, fire breathers, hula-hoops and mime, with guest skater and Twilight alumnus Katelyn Lambert who skated with virtuosity and grace to a Spanish instrumental music.

March 30, 2016 – Routhier student’s passion for French sends her to contest

For Mackenna Maisonneuve, there’s nothing greater than writing and speaking French.

“I like spelling in French, it’s fun,” says Maisonneuve. “It’s a very fun language to learn.”

The Grade 5 student at Ecole Routhier participated in a French spelling contest on Feb. 11. She did very well, enabling her to go to the La Dietée PGL regional final at Ecole Heritage on March 16.

Maisonneuve won a number of prizes for her participation. Her teacher, Elise Schaefer, is pleased she was able to participate in La Dietée PGL.