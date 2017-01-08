Saying goodbye to 2016 – June

June 1, 2016 – Georges P. Vanier students are almost ready to make their way in the world

Kailey Ouellette delivers this year’s valedictorian speech. Text provided here reads, in part:

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the valediction ceremony for the Class of 2016.

I am honoured to be representing this class as valedictorian, and on behalf of myself and my fellow graduates I would like to thank everyone who played a part both on this special day and all of the years leading up to it.

Parents, thank you for teaching us the lessons that high school didn’t cover, along with more practical life skills that don’t involve trigonometry or the French Revolution.

Thank you for always being our number one fans, for all the early morning bus rides, parent meetings and fundraisers, for standing back and allowing us to shine, and encouraging us to keep attending that calculus class even if we really hated it.

Teachers, thank you for putting up with us during all of our awkward phases, especially the junior high teachers, as our pre-teen experiences tend to be the ones we’d rather forget.

Thank you for your willingness to explain a concept six different ways until everyone understood, and for always having your doors open to provide extra help, whether during lunch or after school.

June 8, 2016 – Sixties themed Ol’ Tyme Family Nite marks the conclusion of another popular season

The end of season Ol’ Tyme Family Nite was held on Friday 27, with the theme of the night being the sixties.

While many of those who attended could not lay their hand on a tie-dyed tee-shirt or a pair of bellbottoms, or at the very least a pair that still fit, there were enough people dressed in period costume that the theme of the evening was evident at a glance.

People should not confuse Ol’ Tyme Family Nite as just a gathering of people who are older as the age demographic at every Friday night covers the spectrum as it did on sixties night, with an infant in arms, to pre-teen on up to those with considerably more experience of the world.

As the event takes its regular break for the summer months, there was no lack of enthusiasm as people enjoyed food and refreshments, danced and socialized.

June 15, 2016 – Fais de ta vie un rêve et de ce rêve une réalité

Eleven soon-to-be graduates from École Héritage had their moment to shine on June 4, as a graduation ceremony and banquet were held in their honour.

A church service was held at la paroisse Ste. Anne Paroisse in Falher in the afternoon, led by Monsignor Charles Lavoie and Deacon Reg Bouchard.

Each student of the Class of 2016 entered the church holding their baptismal candle.

Their parents met them at the edge of the stage to light more candles as part of a symbolic light ceremony.

Several psalms were read as part of the service. Later, one of the students brought a wagon to the edge of the stage, which contained items meaningful to each graduate from their childhood.

Principal Nicole Walisser put a portrait of the 11 graduates next to the wagon.

Eleven balloons, each with a name of a graduate and their dream, was placed at the edge of the stage.

The choir sang several songs throughout service. Later, the graduates and their families went to the Centre Chevaliers for a banquet.

June 22, 2016 – The rain took none of the shine off McLennan & District Chamber, Show and Shine event

Had the weather been more favourable on Saturday June 11, the McLennan & District Chamber of Commerce, Show and Shine event would have garnered greater casual interest along with the diehard car enthusiasts.

Although it would take more than a rainy day to deter the specialty automobile aficionados, the Town of McLennan donated the use of the H.W. Fish Arena so the event went ahead indoors.

Those who exhibited at the show and shine came from McLennan, Falher, Manning and the Smoky River MD.

The vehicles on display included a 1940 Ford Pickup – 1953 Lincoln Capri – 1962 Chevrolet Corvette – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Drag Car – 1970 Plymouth GTX – a silver 1978 Chevrolet Silver Anniversary Corvette – 1993 Honda Civic Del Sol and a pristine, black 2003 Chevrolet Corvette.

Another interesting aspect of the display was a pickup truck rigged out for demolition derby by six kids from the Coyote Acres 4H Club of High Prairie.

Sponsored by local businesses, the project had the kids, under the guidance of a local mechanic, work on every aspect of preparing the truck for the upcoming demolition derby.

“The mechanic, Martin Brand was the leader but the kids did all the work; cutting, welding, mechanical work and painting,” says Michael Strebchuk, whose son Lukijan is involved in the project.

“The kids also raised the money for the entry fee for the demolition derby at High Prairie Triangle Grounds on June 25 and 26 and two of the kids who are old enough will drive the truck in the derby.”

The Show and Shine event was coordinated with a number of organizations working together.

June 29, 2016 – Parade, Show N’ Shine and concerts among the activities at this year’s Honey Festival

Children and families had a variety of activities to choose from at this year’s Honey Festival in Falher.

The Zorb balls returned for a second year. Kids and adults got inside the balls and used hand-eye coordination to push them to one end and then back. The see-through balls were part of the family activities in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

The Honey Pot Market was also held in the FRRC, and some merchants offered bee-themed products.

New this year for the Honey Festival was a five km/10 km walk/run, as well as a 1.8 km walk. The event started at the FRRC, and the participants went on their routes accordingly.

Fifty people participated in the event and all received medals. Some participants also received medals for first to third place in various categories.

Al Singer was the organizer and he says the proceeds will go to humanitarian relief efforts for families affected by the fires in Fort McMurray.

The Falher council and staff prepared and served a pancake breakfast in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on the morning of June 18. There were also two dinners served outside the FRRC on June 17 and 18.